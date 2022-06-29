Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the retailer will earn ($1.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.21). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BBBY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

