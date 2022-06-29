Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Valneva SE Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Valneva in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Valneva’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valneva’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.51 million.

VALN opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. Valneva has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva (Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

