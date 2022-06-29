Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Decreased by Analyst

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 27th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.98.

NYSE CCL opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.03. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 61.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.80) earnings per share.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

