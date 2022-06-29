Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Hostess Brands, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hostess Brands in a report issued on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Hostess Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

TWNK opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03.

In related news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at $147,992.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

