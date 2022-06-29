QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,986 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.4% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

