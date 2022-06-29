Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at BTIG Research from $9.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on QTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.72.

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quotient by 24.2% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,154 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Quotient by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 863,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 338,505 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 137,071 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

