R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 8.8% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $535.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $541.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

