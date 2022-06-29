RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) vs. Bell Industries (OTCMKTS:BLLI) Head to Head Survey

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) and Bell Industries (OTCMKTS:BLLI – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.0% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 91.1% of Bell Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares RADA Electronic Industries and Bell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RADA Electronic Industries 18.00% 13.60% 10.42% Bell Industries N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RADA Electronic Industries and Bell Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RADA Electronic Industries $117.24 million 4.25 $25.07 million $0.41 24.49 Bell Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RADA Electronic Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Bell Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and Bell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RADA Electronic Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

RADA Electronic Industries currently has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 52.72%. Given RADA Electronic Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RADA Electronic Industries is more favorable than Bell Industries.

Risk and Volatility

RADA Electronic Industries has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bell Industries has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RADA Electronic Industries beats Bell Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions. The company also provides avionics solutions, such as mission data recorders and debriefing solutions and HUD video cameras; and avionics for unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs) comprising interface control processors, engine control computers, payload management computers, and others. In addition, it offers land-based tactical radars for defense forces, critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection, and counter-drone applications. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

Bell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bell Industries, Inc., operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Bell Techlogix, provides various technology products, mobile application and support solutions, and managed lifecycle services in the United States. Its services include technology planning, acquisition, warranty, disposal, and deployment; 24/7 help desk services; technical support and maintenance; and recycle services. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

