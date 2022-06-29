Rage Fan (RAGE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $132,589.14

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 29th. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $132,589.14 and $1,812.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.29 or 0.24768542 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00183154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00087134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014990 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.