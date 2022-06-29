Rahim Suleman Buys 9,200 Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Stock

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rahim Suleman purchased 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.25 per share, with a total value of C$103,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,375,380.

On Monday, June 13th, Rahim Suleman purchased 16,400 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.22 per share, with a total value of C$200,408.00.

On Monday, May 30th, Rahim Suleman purchased 10,000 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.25 per share, with a total value of C$122,500.00.

Shares of TSE:NEO opened at C$13.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.61. Neo Performance Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.48 and a 52 week high of C$22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of C$531.31 million and a P/E ratio of 8.06.

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$210.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark set a C$25.00 price objective on Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

