Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.13.

NYSE:RC opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.55%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 72.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,519,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 604,296 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,518,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 218,592 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

