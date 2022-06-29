ReapChain (REAP) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

ReapChain (REAP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 29th. In the last week, ReapChain has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $17.17 million and $2.86 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

