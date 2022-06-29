Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,100 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($87.11) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($94.47) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($103.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($98.15) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($88.33) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($104.28) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($70.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($98.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

