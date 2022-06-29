Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $119.78

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 119.78 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 119 ($1.46). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.49), with a volume of 25,014 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17. The company has a market capitalization of £188.13 million and a PE ratio of 19.60.

In other Redcentric news, insider Peter Brotherton sold 41,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.37), for a total value of £46,674.88 ($57,262.77). Also, insider Nick Bate acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £49,600 ($60,851.43).

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, managed hosted desktops, and disaster recovery services.

