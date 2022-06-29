Regent Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,005 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.40 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.93. The company has a market capitalization of $226.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

