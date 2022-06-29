Regent Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,091 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.