Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 1,112 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.34.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

