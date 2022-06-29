Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Trading Up 1.7%

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.63. Approximately 169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49.

Get Renaissance International IPO ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.07% of Renaissance International IPO ETF worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.