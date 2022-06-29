Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 289 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $340,702,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Linde by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,607,000 after acquiring an additional 955,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $293.40 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.15.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Linde’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

