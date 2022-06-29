Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 33 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 67.0% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $286,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $3,333,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 157.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $630.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $628.70 and a 200-day moving average of $661.24. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $560.40 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.18.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

