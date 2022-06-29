Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 36 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after acquiring an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,231,000 after acquiring an additional 230,320 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,625,000 after acquiring an additional 195,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,439,000 after acquiring an additional 164,587 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $385.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.81.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.38.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

