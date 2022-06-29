Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Infosys stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.177 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

