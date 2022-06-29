Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Centene by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,740. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $89.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average of $82.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.44.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

