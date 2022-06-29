Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 361 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,383.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,201 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $160.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

