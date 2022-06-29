Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 600 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,280,000 after acquiring an additional 107,591 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Bank of America upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.