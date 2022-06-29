Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.73.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.48 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

