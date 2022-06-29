Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.56.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $491.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of -123.60 and a beta of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $511.33 and a 200 day moving average of $536.11.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $421,471,941. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.