Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 112,327 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 48,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 386,891 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

