Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.2% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 26,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.2% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

