Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 320 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average of $107.17. The firm has a market cap of $255.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

