Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

JPST stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30.

