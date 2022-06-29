Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.67 to C$78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$63.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.76. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$60.37 and a 52-week high of C$85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.78.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0406448 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.