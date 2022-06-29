Reviewing Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jackson Financial and AIA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jackson Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 AIA Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Jackson Financial presently has a consensus target price of $38.25, indicating a potential upside of 39.85%. Given Jackson Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than AIA Group.

Dividends

Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. AIA Group pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Jackson Financial pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jackson Financial and AIA Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jackson Financial $8.85 billion 0.27 $3.18 billion $25.16 1.09 AIA Group $47.53 billion 2.72 $7.43 billion N/A N/A

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jackson Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Jackson Financial and AIA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jackson Financial 29.79% 20.22% 0.60% AIA Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Jackson Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AIA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jackson Financial beats AIA Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities. This segment also provides a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, banks and other financial institutions, wirehouses and regional broker-dealers, and independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. Jackson Financial Inc. was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

About AIA Group (Get Rating)

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company sells its products through a network of agents and partners in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

