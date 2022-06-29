Reviewing WEX (NYSE:WEX) and Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ)

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) and Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

WEX has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helbiz has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WEX and Helbiz’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX $1.85 billion 3.82 $140,000.00 $2.76 56.95 Helbiz $12.83 million 1.92 -$71.97 million N/A N/A

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.2% of WEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Helbiz shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of WEX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.6% of Helbiz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for WEX and Helbiz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX 0 5 8 0 2.62 Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A

WEX presently has a consensus price target of $209.54, indicating a potential upside of 33.32%. Given WEX’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WEX is more favorable than Helbiz.

Profitability

This table compares WEX and Helbiz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX 6.41% 21.38% 3.92% Helbiz N/A N/A -187.31%

Summary

WEX beats Helbiz on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEX (Get Rating)

WEX Inc. provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. This segment markets its products through health plans, third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll companies benefits consultants, software providers, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

About Helbiz (Get Rating)

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

