Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,990 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,103,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,781,000 after acquiring an additional 311,444 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,725,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,156,000 after acquiring an additional 44,612 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,467,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,365,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,852,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,998,000 after acquiring an additional 469,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,204,000 after acquiring an additional 740,754 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUMN opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

