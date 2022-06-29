Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.22% of Richardson Electronics worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.60. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80.

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.31 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Richardson Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

