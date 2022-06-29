Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($79.74) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,000 ($73.61) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($57.66) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($58.89) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($73.61) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($76.43) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,850.77 ($71.78).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,149 ($63.17) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($53.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,343 ($77.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of £83.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,510.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,528.70.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.88), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($50,201.69).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

