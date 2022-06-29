Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,800 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 5,800 ($71.16) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($73.61) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($85.88) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($76.43) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($63.80) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($58.89) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,835.38 ($71.59).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,173 ($63.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($53.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($77.82). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,510.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,528.70. The firm has a market cap of £83.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.87.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.88), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($50,201.69).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

