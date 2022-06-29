Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Down 7.1%

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.73. 2,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 747,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RSKD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

The company has a market cap of $732.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Riskified had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 69.08%. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $608,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $9,961,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $4,252,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Riskified by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

