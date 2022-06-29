Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 4,325 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,561 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth $205,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE SHG opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Shinhan Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

