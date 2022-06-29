Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 29.9% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Waste Management by 9.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $148.88 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

