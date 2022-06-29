Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $271,000 Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RDY opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

