Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $389,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $118.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.17 and its 200-day moving average is $114.64. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

