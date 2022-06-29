Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 310 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $257.37 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

