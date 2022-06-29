RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at KeyCorp

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.77. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -2.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

