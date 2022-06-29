RMP Energy (TSE:RMP) Trading 1.5% Higher

RMP Energy Inc (TSE:RMP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. 208,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 340,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.69.

Get RMP Energy alerts:

About RMP Energy (TSE:RMP)

RMP Energy Inc is a Canada-based independent crude oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin within the province of Alberta, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RMP Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMP Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.