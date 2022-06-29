Robert A. Schriesheim Acquires 192 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) Director Robert A. Schriesheim bought 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.43 per share, with a total value of $14,866.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,967.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.48. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $122.62.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $471.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.62 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 19.28%. Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 33.07%.

HLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.