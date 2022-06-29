Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.44.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of RBLX opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 2.29. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Roblox (Get Rating)
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
