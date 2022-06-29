Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,259,000 after purchasing an additional 575,746 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $3,821,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Roblox by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBLX opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 2.29. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

