Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 125,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Amphenol by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average of $74.78. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

