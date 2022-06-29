Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

